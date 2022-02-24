HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,896 Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the period.

ELAT opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

