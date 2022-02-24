HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,515 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,060,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,764,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 155,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,001,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 479,831 shares during the period.

EWU opened at $34.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

