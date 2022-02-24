HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of LTHM opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -233.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

