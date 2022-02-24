HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,371,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after buying an additional 562,381 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

