HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAND. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

SAND stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

