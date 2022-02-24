HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.52 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

