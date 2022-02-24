Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIBB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $101.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $593.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 477,718 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 198,117 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

