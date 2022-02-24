Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $593.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 86,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

