Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.57. 919,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,595. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $207.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock valued at $206,868,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

