Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Posts Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $17.36. 49,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,977. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

