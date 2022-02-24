Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. 945,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

