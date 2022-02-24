Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 435,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 8.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

HCIC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.