Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €73.22 ($83.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €73.80 and its 200 day moving average is €77.15. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

