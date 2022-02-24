HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $712,440.64 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $712,440.64 and $588.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,333.24 or 0.99874428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00064662 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00305638 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,259,403 coins and its circulating supply is 265,124,252 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

