HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €87.91 ($99.90).

HFG traded down €2.28 ($2.59) during trading on Thursday, hitting €45.41 ($51.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.47. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €47.74 ($54.25) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.61.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

