Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Heineken from €94.00 ($106.82) to €95.00 ($107.95) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

OTCMKTS HEINY remained flat at $$52.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

