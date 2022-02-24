HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($64.77) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEI. Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.08 ($84.18).

HEI traded down €1.24 ($1.41) during trading on Thursday, hitting €61.18 ($69.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a one year high of €81.04 ($92.09). The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.51.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

