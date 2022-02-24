Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00197251 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022857 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00392257 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00058674 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

