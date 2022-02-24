Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.25 to $7.75. The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.29. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 177,404 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 957,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $4,231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hecla Mining by 100,840.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 136,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 136,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

