Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0063 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00375.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend payment by 275.0% over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

