Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.