HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

