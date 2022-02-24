Head-To-Head Survey: Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) & Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Swire Pacific has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sumitomo Chemical pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swire Pacific and Sumitomo Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $10.32 billion 2.24 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A Sumitomo Chemical $20.66 billion 0.38 $415.89 million $3.74 6.32

Sumitomo Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Swire Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Swire Pacific and Sumitomo Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Chemical 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and Sumitomo Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Chemical 5.40% 9.12% 3.39%

Summary

Sumitomo Chemical beats Swire Pacific on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swire Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 239 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as offshore drilling, production, exploration, platform construction, subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates a fleet of 61 offshore support vessels. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 172 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 546 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. The Energy & Functional Materials Sector manufactures and sells battery parts, engineering plastics, synthetic rubber, dye, addition agent, chemical and aluminum products. The IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials, and battery components. The Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials, and feed additives. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical, and radiation therapy equipment. The Others segment provides supply of electrical power and steam, design, engineering and construction services for chemical plants, transportation and warehousing services, and conduct of materials and envi

