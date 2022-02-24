Head to Head Survey: New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) versus Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Relic and Zeta Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zeta Global 0 3 6 0 2.67

New Relic presently has a consensus target price of $109.88, suggesting a potential upside of 73.17%. Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Relic is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Relic and Zeta Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $667.65 million 6.29 -$192.61 million ($3.94) -16.10 Zeta Global $368.12 million 5.43 -$53.22 million N/A N/A

Zeta Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -34.60% -59.45% -17.10% Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zeta Global beats New Relic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

