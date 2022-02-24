Head-To-Head Review: IF Bancorp (IROQ) & The Competition

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ: IROQ – Get Rating) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IF Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IF Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp Competitors 408 1720 1438 94 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.61%. Given IF Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IF Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.61 million $5.35 million 12.21 IF Bancorp Competitors $823.17 million $119.92 million 8.44

IF Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. IF Bancorp pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 20.20% 7.20% 0.80% IF Bancorp Competitors 19.98% 8.27% 0.94%

Summary

IF Bancorp rivals beat IF Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

IF Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company was founded in March 2011 and is headquartered in Watseka, IL.

