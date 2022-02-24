Head-To-Head Analysis: Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Southern States Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $521.13 million 5.31 $120.99 million $3.65 22.93 Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 2.73 $18.57 million N/A N/A

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Independent Bank and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.14%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 23.22% 9.12% 1.19% Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Independent Bank beats Southern States Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties, residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences, and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

About Southern States Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

