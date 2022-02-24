HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s previous close.

WRN stock opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.11 million and a P/E ratio of -83.85. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.63.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.