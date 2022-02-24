Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Head to Head Review

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 24.12% N/A N/A Webster Financial 32.29% 13.94% 1.30%

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.22 $7.28 million $1.86 13.92 Webster Financial $1.27 billion 4.20 $408.86 million $4.41 13.32

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harleysville Financial and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 4 1 2.75

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $64.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Harleysville Financial pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Harleysville Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

