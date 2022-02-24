Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 91 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 29,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.53. 192,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day moving average is $127.57. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

