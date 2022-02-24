Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 45 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

NYSE UNP traded down $7.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.54. The stock had a trading volume of 87,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,240. The company has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.16. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

