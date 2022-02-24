Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.23. The stock had a trading volume of 99,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.74. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

