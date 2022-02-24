Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 60 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.08.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.32 on Thursday, reaching $195.86. The company had a trading volume of 189,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

