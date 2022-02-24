Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 98,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $5.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.61. 260,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,986. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

