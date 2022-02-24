Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 98,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $5.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.61. 260,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,986. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.
About PepsiCo (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
