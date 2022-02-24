Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 323,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

