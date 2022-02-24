Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,901. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

