Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hansen Technologies’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.

About Hansen Technologies (Get Rating)

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing system software for the energy, utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It offers Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

Read More

Dividend History for Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.