Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hansen Technologies’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing system software for the energy, utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It offers Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

