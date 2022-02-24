Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hansen Technologies’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.
About Hansen Technologies (Get Rating)
