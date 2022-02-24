Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.88.

NYSE:HASI opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

