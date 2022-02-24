Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE HBB opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

