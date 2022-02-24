Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
NYSE HBB opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.98.
About Hamilton Beach Brands (Get Rating)
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.
