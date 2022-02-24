Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $151,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.39 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

