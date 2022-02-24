Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $4,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

