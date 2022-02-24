Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Corteva were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

