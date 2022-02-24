Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 450 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. New York Times makes up approximately 1.0% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 301,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.