Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $310.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.61. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.04 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

