Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 729,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

