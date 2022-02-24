Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 59,612 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,612 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 108,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 205,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

