Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,394,000 after buying an additional 122,209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.60. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

