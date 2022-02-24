Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.