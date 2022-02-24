Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,186,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

SNX stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $87.04 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,555 shares of company stock valued at $370,429. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

