Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.88. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.