Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 336.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.14 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

