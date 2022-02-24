Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 336.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.14 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84.
IAMGOLD Profile (Get Rating)
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG).
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.